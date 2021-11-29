RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops wipe out scores of terrorists in Borno encounter, lose 2 soldiers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), on Sunday wiped out several Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter at Forward Operating Base, Gajiram Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno.

Troops wipe out scores of terrorists in Borno encounter, lose 2 soldiers. [Twitter/@DefenseNigeria]
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the land and Air components on OPHK with troops of Sector 3, brought devastating volume of fire on the terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the base using gun trucks and several other weapons.

He said the terrorists retreated in disarray, having suffered several human and equipment casualties as at the time of this report.

According to him, troops, currently exploiting the withdrawal route of the fleeing terrorists, have so far recovered 10 AK 47 riffles, one Anti-Aircraft Gun, one Shilka barrel, one 60mm Mortar tube and 61 rounds of PKT riffle ammunition among others.

He said: “Several charred remains of the terrorists littered the route. Sadly, two gallant Nigerian soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has urged the troops to aggressively maintain the momentum of the pursuit, until the remnants of the fleeing terrorists are destroyed.

