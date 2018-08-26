Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

GOC 7 Div. task troops to maintain alertness against Boko Haram

Boko Haram GOC 7 Div. task troops to maintain maximum alertness against terrorist

Biu gave the charge in a statement released in Maiduguri  by Brig.- Gen. Texas Chukwu, Army Director of Public Relations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hostages rescued as Army destroy insurgents in Bama play

Hostages rescued as Army destroy insurgents in Bama

(Army HQ)

Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Army, has tasked troops to maintain maximum alertness against the enemies at all times in their  various formations.

Biu gave the charge in a statement released in Maiduguri  by Brig.- Gen. Texas Chukwu, Army Director of Public Relations.

The GOC spoke during his operational visit to a military unit in Gajigana local government area of Borno state on Saturday.

He charged troops  not to drop their guard and remain vigilant, focussed  and resilient at all times in the battle field.

He urged  them to ensure that the Boko Haram terrorists are routed out from the Nigerian territory.

Biu  commended the troops for their commitment in combating the insurgents and  expressing satisfaction  with  their state of readiness and high motivation.

He told the troops that the military authorities were  aware of their challenges and assured the troops of necessary support.

NAN reports that the GOC was accompanied by the Acting Commander 7 Division  Garrison Col. Mike Alechenu, Commander 7 Division Supply and Transport Col. Chima Okafor and Commander 7 Division Equipment Support Col. Babatunde Olaiya, among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s whybullet
2 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet
3 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet

Related Articles

Abbah Dikko Army reads riot act to troops, says mutiny of any kind will not be condoned
Eid-El-Kabir Your sacrifices won’t be in vain, Burutai tells wounded soldiers
Boko Haram Terrorists kill 19 in fresh Borno attack
UNICEF Agency applauds Nigeria Army over 23 children rescued from Boko Haram
Boko Haram Army hands over 23 minors rescued from terrorist group to UNICEF
African News Roundup Mali re-elects 73-year-old President and other African stories of the week
Nigerian News Roundup 'President' Saraki, PVC extension and other top stories of the week
Opinion This badly broken Nigeria is in urgent need of a surgeon
Drug Abuse Know the extent of Tramadol abuse in Borno State, Nigeria

Local

LASG integrates rail, road, water transport to ease traffic – Commissioner
In Lagos LASG integrates rail, road, water transport to ease traffic – Commissioner
SARS arrests 2 private guards over alleged N5m theft
In Borno SARS arrests 2 private guards over alleged N5m theft
18-yr-old teenager reportedly killed by SARS
SARS Former police boss calls for capacity building for operatives
NCAA boss, Sam Adurogboye
NCAA Authority advises travellers to stop patronising unregistered travel agencies