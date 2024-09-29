Troops thwart ISWAP terrorists’ attack, recover weapons in Borno

The troops also recovered a cache of ammunition from the insurgents in a tactical operation in the area.

Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osaba, Chief Military Information Officer, MNJTF, N’djamena, Chad, said this in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

He said the troops executed a tactical ambush, neutralising the threat before the terrorists could wreak havoc on innocent civilians.

Osaba said the troops positioned themselves tactically along the terrorists’ path of movement and engaged them as they emerged from a forested area on motorcycles.

“On sighting the troops, the terrorists attempted to flee but were met with a heavy barrage of gunfire.

“This decisive engagement forced them to abandon their weapons and motorcycles, disrupting their plan to unleash violence in the region,” he said.