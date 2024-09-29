ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops thwart ISWAP terrorists’ attack, recover weapons in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osaba said the troops positioned themselves tactically along the terrorists’ path of movement and engaged them as they emerged from a forested area on motorcycles.

Troops thwart ISWAP terrorists’ attack, recover weapons in Borno [NAN]
Troops thwart ISWAP terrorists’ attack, recover weapons in Borno [NAN]

Recommended articles

The troops also recovered a cache of ammunition from the insurgents in a tactical operation in the area.

Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osaba, Chief Military Information Officer, MNJTF, N’djamena, Chad, said this in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

He said the troops executed a tactical ambush, neutralising the threat before the terrorists could wreak havoc on innocent civilians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osaba said the troops positioned themselves tactically along the terrorists’ path of movement and engaged them as they emerged from a forested area on motorcycles.

“On sighting the troops, the terrorists attempted to flee but were met with a heavy barrage of gunfire.

“This decisive engagement forced them to abandon their weapons and motorcycles, disrupting their plan to unleash violence in the region,” he said.

He listed the weapons recovered to include two AK-47 Rifles, 51 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two magazines, 61 rounds of 7.62 NATO ammunition, parcels of marijuana, and Tramadol, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests 2 wanted kingpins for drug trafficking, 1 owns 20 bank accounts

NDLEA arrests 2 wanted kingpins for drug trafficking, 1 owns 20 bank accounts

Troops thwart ISWAP terrorists’ attack, recover weapons in Borno

Troops thwart ISWAP terrorists’ attack, recover weapons in Borno

Independence: Don urges President Tinubu to reintroduce fuel subsidy

Independence: Don urges President Tinubu to reintroduce fuel subsidy

Tinubu appoints Tegbe as adviser for China-Nigeria strategic partnership

Tinubu appoints Tegbe as adviser for China-Nigeria strategic partnership

We barely move around town, make ends meet – FCT residents lament fares hike

We barely move around town, make ends meet – FCT residents lament fares hike

Be patient with Tinubu’s govt - APC chieftain begs Nigerians amid hardship

Be patient with Tinubu’s govt - APC chieftain begs Nigerians amid hardship

Wike facilitated my appointment as petroleum minister - Lokpobiri

Wike facilitated my appointment as petroleum minister - Lokpobiri

Student calls out VC of Deeper Life university over sexual assault in hostel

Student calls out VC of Deeper Life university over sexual assault in hostel

Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students [skyscrapercity]

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

Governor Uba Sani received the prestigious 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2024 plaque and certificate. [Facebook]

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics