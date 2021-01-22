Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, in a statement on Friday, said the troops had sustained an onslaught against the terrorists in the North-East.

Onyeuko said the troops of the 402 Special Forces Task Force Brigade had on Wednesday, identified and encircled some terrorists’ enclaves at Abbagajiri and inflicted heavy casualty on them.

According to him, in the aftermath of the decisive encounter, five Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said that troops also captured one Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy (PKT) gun, three AK-47 rifles, four extra AK-47 rifle magazines and a vulcanising machine.

Onyeuko added that foodstuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials including the criminals’ hideouts and clothing among others were also captured and destroyed.

He said the renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals by the troops was indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North-East.

According to him, troops of Operation Tura Takaibango are highly commended for their dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

“They are also encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded.

“The entire populace of the North-East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and determination to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone,” he said.