Troops rescue 4 kidnapped students of Federal University Gusau

This is contained in a statement issued by the Information Officer, Operation Hadarin Daji, Capt. Yahaya Ibrahim in Gusau on Sunday.

“The combined troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with state police command have rescued the four kidnapped students of the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS), who were abducted at their off-campus hostels by the terrorists in Sabongida Community on Saturday.

“The rescue was successfully achieved after the troops responded to the distress call on the incident.

“The troops immediately mobilized and formed a blocking position at a possible withdrawal route which led to a heavy gun duel with the terrorists.

“During the encounter with our superior force, the terrorists abandoned the victims around midnight and they later were rescued by the troops,” Yahaya explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the gunmen had recently kidnapped 25 students of the same institution and nine construction workers in the same community.