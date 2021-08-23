RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops rescue 15 travellers kidnapped in Kaduna

The hostages were kidnapped from two vehicles while in transit.

Some of the travellers rescued by military troops in Kaduna [KDSG]
Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reportedly rescued 15 travellers kidnapped by bandits in Jagindi, Jema'a local government area of Kaduna.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the hostages were kidnapped from two vehicles while in transit.

Military troops swiftly mobilised to the location after receiving a distress call.

"They repelled the bandits, enabling the rescue of the abducted persons," Aruwan said.

Troops, who have been praised by the state's deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, currently acting governor, are sustaining search and rescue operations in the area.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.

At least 545 people were killed, and 1,723 kidnapped between January and June 2021.

Troops rescue 15 travellers kidnapped in Kaduna

