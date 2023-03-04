ADVERTISEMENT
Troops rescue 14 kidnap victims, neutralise bandit in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of Sector Four of “Operation Whirl Punch’’, and Special Forces of the 167 Battalion of the Nigerian Army have cleared a bandits hideout in a fierce encounter in Kaduna State.

Troops rescue 14 kidnap victims, neutralise bandit in Kaduna/Illustration. [NAN]
Aruwan said the troops who embarked on a long range fighting patrol to Tukurua general area of Chikun Local Government Area of the state, engaged and overpowered the criminals, neutralised one, while others fled in disarray.

The troops during the operation rescued 14 kidnap victims, comprising nine men and five women.

“The victims were moved to a secure location for debriefing and examination, before being reunited with their families,’’ he stated.

Aruwan added that the troops destroyed several camps in the course of the battle.

“Two motorcycles were recovered during the operation,’’ he also stated.

The commissioner stated that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, was elated at the troops’ successes and commended the leadership of Maj.-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, General Officer Commanding 1 Division and the Force Commander of the “Operation Whirl Punch’’.

El-Rufai also extolled the prowess of the troops as all the kidnap victims were rescued alive, and unhurt, Aruwan stated.

