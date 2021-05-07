RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops rescue 13 kidnap victims from bandits in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government said troops rescued 13 kidnapped persons from bandits after fierce gun duel in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

“Troops have reported the rescue of 13 kidnapped persons from bandits in Gwagwada, Chikun Local Government Area.

“The 13 victims from Dutse, went to work at a farm called `Tanadi Farm’, which is located around Bakin Kasuwa in Gwagwada general area of Chikun Local Government Area.

“They were attacked by the bandits in the process.

“Troops on receiving credible intelligence of the abduction, trailed the bandits to a forest near Bana village and engaged them in a gun duel. The 13 victims were thus rescued,” he said.

The commissioner said that after the operations, the troops discovered that the bandits had shot dead two volunteers before their arrival.

According to him, the bandits also burnt a church and looted some houses in the area.

He said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and commended them for the successful rescue operation.

He also commiserated with the families of the deceased volunteers, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Governor also extended his sympathy to the leadership and members of the razed church over the unfortunate attack.

“He directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an immediate assessment of the damage,’Aruwan said.

