Troops repel Boko Haram attack in Kukawa

  • Published:
The Nigerian Army said its troops repelled Boko Haram insurgents’ attack in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

The army said on its Twitter handle that the troops repelled the insurgents’ attack while attempting to infiltrate Cross-Kauwa in Kukawa at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

It added that it would provide details on the  attack later.

Troops of 157 Strike Force Battalion at about 8 p.m. today (Nov. 27) 2018; repelled some elements of Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Cross-Kauwa in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno, details later,” the army wrote. 

