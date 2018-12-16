Pulse.ng logo
Troops repel attacks by insurgents disguised as aid workers

In a statement on Sunday, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed that the insurgents, on Dec. 14, attempted to infiltrate the community, disguising as a humanitarian assistance team.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria 3rd most-impacted by terrorism, death rate drops play Troops repel attacks by insurgents disguised as aid workers (AFP)

The Nigerian Army has repelled attack by Boko Haram insurgents who disguised as humanitarian workers at Gudunbali community in Borno.

In a statement on Sunday, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed that the insurgents, on Dec. 14, attempted to infiltrate the community, disguising as a humanitarian assistance team.

Nwachukwu said that the insurgents took advantage of the ongoing distribution of relief items in the community and opened fire on troops’ location.

He revealed that another set of insurgents on mounted gun truck engaged the troops in fierce gun duel, adding that the troops successfully repelled the attack.

Nwachukwu said: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, located at Gudumbali in northern Borno, on Friday Dec. 14, repelled infiltration attempt by suspected Boko Haram terrorists that disguised as humanitarian assistance team.

“The terrorists took advantage of the ongoing distribution of relief materials at Gudumbali and opened fire on troops’ location, which was followed by rapid fire from other terrorists in gun trucks along Gudumbali-Kukawa axis.

“The troops, however, fought gallantly and out maneuvered the attackers inflicting heavy casualties on them.

“Unfortunately, a soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter and one other wounded in action, while a Cobra Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and a truck belonging to the unit were damaged.”

The army spokesperson added that the troops recovered bodies of some of the neutralised terrorists, large quantity of ammunition and 8 Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPG) charges.

According to him, the troops have been reinforced and normalcy restored to the area.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

X
