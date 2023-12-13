ADVERTISEMENT
Troops recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bandits fled in disarray as a result of the superior firepower of the troops.

Nigerian soldiers have been battling terrorists and bandits for more than a decade. [AFP]
The acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the division, Lt-Col Musa Yahaya confirmed the development in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Yahaya said in its effort to clear bandits from the forests of Kaduna, the troops in conjunction with Kaduna Vigilance Service, acting on credible intelligence on the movement of bandits around the general area of Dogon Dawa – Damari in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State laid an ambush on the bandits on Tuesday.

He explained that during the firefight that ensued, the bandits fled in disarray as a result of the superior firepower of the troops.

"The troops exploited the general area and recovered one Bareta pistol, one AK 47 rifle and one AK 47 rifle magazine.

Weapons recovered by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“Similarly, troops deployed at Kwanar Mutua in Birnin Gwari LGA received intelligence on bandits presence.

“The troops swiftly moved to the area and came in contact with the bandits.

"The troops engaged the criminals with overwhelming firepower forcing them to flee in disarray into the nearby high ground.

"The troops exploited the general area and recovered three motorcycles abandoned by the bandits," Yahaya said. (NAN)

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

