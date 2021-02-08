Troops of Operation Thunder Strike in Kaduna have recovered four AK-47 rifles, believed to be part of arms belonging to a late bandits leader, Nasiru Kachalla.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.

He said the troops recovered the weapons with the aid of local intelligence sources.

Aruwan recalled that Kachalla was killed late December 2020 during a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits in a forest around Kajuru-Chikun Local Government boundary of the state.

"The clash was triggered by a dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle," he added.

The commissioner said Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including high-profile kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in Chikun and Kajuru areas.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had commended the security agencies for recovering the weapons and urged them to pursue all available leads to exposing the bandits.