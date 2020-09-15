This is contained in a statement issued by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops of Sector I had on Monday engaged some bandits at their camp in the forest boundary between Benue and Nasarawa States and destroyed the camp.

He added that many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

Enenche also disclosed that troops raided the hideout of remnants of the late Gana militia elements around Adu in Chanchangi council ward of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba.

He said the raid was sequel to an actionable intelligence on the possible hideout of remnants of the militia elements in the area.

According to him, in the course of the operation, troops had contact with the armed militias who fired at troops as they closed in on their position.

“The gallant troops swiftly responded with superior fire forcing the bandits to flee the camp in disarray into the surrounding forest.

“In the course of the encounter, two armed militias were neutralised while two locally made pistols were recovered from the bandits,” he said.

The coordinator further disclosed that troops also raided another identified armed bandits’ hideout at Chanchanji in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba and Sai in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue.

He said the operation led to the arrest of three suspects namely; Saalu Igbua Terlumun, Benjamin Valentine and Milton Gbegi at Sai while Isaac Hilega aka Bawasa and Godwin Terwase were arrested at Chanchanji.

According to him, the gallant troops combed the hideouts leading to the recovery of 16 Handsets, Charms and some substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The suspects are currently undergoing preliminary investigation after which they will be handed over to the police for further action.

“Currently, troops have dominated the area with fighting patrols to deter armed elements and deny them freedom of movement.

“The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for the feats recorded and encourages them to sustain the onslaught against the criminal elements,” he said.