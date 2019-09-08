Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the operations was carried out in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, local vigilantes and hunters.

Musa said the operation was carried out following credible information from locals about the presence of terrorists in the village.

He explained that there was a successful raid and clearance operations to Gworege community to clear the village of the crouching terrorists reportedly hibernating in the area.

The army spokesperson added that the terrorists who engaged the troops in a fire fight, flee as a result of superior fire power from the troops.

According to him, the troops consequently cordoned and searched the village and recovered six AK 47 Rifles and 66 numbers of 7.62 MM ammunition.

“No soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action.

“Unfortunately, a hunter who was wounded, is receiving treatment at the 22 Brigade medical Centre in Dikwa, he has been stabilised and is fast recovering.

“Many terrorists reportedly met their waterloo during the encounter, while others escaped with varying degree of injuries,” he said.