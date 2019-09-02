A reliable military source, according to NAN, said that the raid on the bandits camps located in Ligari and Sabon Gayan villages was carried out at about 2:30 pm.

“During the raid, a suspected high profile kidnapper terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja highway, one Aminu Mallam alias Baderi, was apprehended at Sabon Gayan.

“The suspect later led troops to his hideout where he kept 108 herds of cattle he rustled. Efforts are currently ongoing to arrest other members of his gangs and collaborators,” the source said.

The troops of operation thunder strike have been recording successes in their efforts to clear Kaduna-Abuja highway of kidnappers and other criminals.