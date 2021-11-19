Troops prevent another terrorists attempt to attack Military base in Damboa.

Eyitayo said that a number of the terrorists on 10 gun trucks and one phantom MRAP attempted to attack Damboa Super Camp of the Nigerian Army.

He said that as they approached, the troops swiftly repelled the attack and forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray through Sandia village.

The GOC said total normalcy has been restored in the town, as people were going about their normal activities, while exploitation was still ongoing by the Air Task Force to mop up the fleeing terrorists.