Troops prevent kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn under Sector 3, have foiled an attempted kidnap and robbery of Most Rev. Augustine Ukwuoma at the Orlu Diocesan Catholic Secretariat at Orlu in Imo.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that troops in response to a distress call at about 2:30 am on Sunday, swiftly moved to the scene forcing the assailants to take to their heels.

He said the Bishop, his Secretary and Assistant Secretary were safe and unhurt.

Nwachukwu said the Nigerian army troops would continue to deny freedom of action to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) and other criminal gangs in the South West.

He added that the troops had remained resolute in ensuring the coming election in Anambra was safely conducted as well as the yuletide season.

“Members of the public are advised to report suspicious movement of criminals as well as hideouts of the outlawed IPOB/ESN to law enforcement agencies as the group is only out to intimidate, steal and kidnap law-abiding citizens for ransom,” he said.

