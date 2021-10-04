Troops prevent ISWAP from attacking surrendered terrorists in Borno

He said that the ISWAP terrorists had resorted to attacks on surrendered Boko Haram members and their families in a desperate move to curtail the unprecedented depletion of its fighting force.

“This antic of terror within terror is being employed by ISWAP, to discourage intending surrendering terrorists in their ranks.

“The latest strategy is not unconnected with the frustration of the group, as top ranking commanders and members denounce violent agitation to embrace peace in recent times.

“This palpable apprehension might have led ISWAP on Saturday to embark on a mission to annihilate or capture Boko Haram terrorists, who had surrendered in Damboa,” he said.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the gallant troops of 25 Task Force Brigade engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to withdraw in disarray and ensure that Damboa did not fall to their antics.

He said that the terrorists made futile attempts to access the facility housing the surrendered BHT members, but retreated when confronted with the superior firepower of the troops.

Meanwhile, the army authorities have reassured the good people of Damboa and environs to go about their normal businesses as vigilant troops would proactively continue to provide security of lives and property.

The Army spokesperson also enjoined the public to provide actionable and timely information on the activities of the criminal elements and their collaborators.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops for their doggedness and charged them to take the fight to the terrorists’ enclaves to deny them freedom of action.