Troops prevent IPOB/ESN from attacking 2 Imo communities, defuses IEDs

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops on Monday thwarted an attempt by outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) members to unleash mayhem on two communities in Imo.

The outlawed IPOB/ESN members attempted to unleash mayhem on Mgbidi and Awo-Mmamma communities within Oru West Local Government Area of Imo when troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn stepped in.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Enugu.

Nwachukwu said that the group targeted people of the two communities for refusing to observe its illegal “sit-at-home’’ order for Monday, Dec. 6.

“The swift response of troops compelled the attackers, mounted on two Sienna Buses and a Toyota Hilux truck to abandon their mission and withdraw in disarray.

“Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals,’’ he stated.

The army spokesman said that in a separate development, troops uncovered four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by members of IPOB/ESN on Orlu-Owerri Road.

“Vigilant troops, who were on a reinforcement mission to Mgbidi/Awo-Mmama detected the IEDs planted at about 15 meters apart on both sides of the road and safely defused them.

“No casualty was recorded during the diffusion.

“The troops also recovered four wraps of unexploded ordnances, one motorcycle battery, two vehicle alarm devices, one detonator, wires and batteries.

“The road has been safely cleared and motorists have resumed plying the road,’’ he added.

Nwachukwu urged all law-abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses and disregard the illegal “sit-at-home’’ order by the proscribed group.

“We appeal to the good people of Mgbidi, Awo-Mmama and Omuma to report any suspected member of the irredentist group, who may be seeking a safe haven, to relevant security agencies,’’ he stated.

