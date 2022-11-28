Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

“The troops made contact and pursued the fleeing bandits, two bandits were neutralized during the engagement while credible human intelligence sources revealed that two others died from gunshot wounds.

“Credible sources in the general area reported that two of the four neutralized bandits have been identified as Dogo Mallam and Bello Mallam.”

According to him, the troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for their resilience and courage.