RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have neutralized four bandits during clearance operations in identified bandits’ hideouts around Tsohon Gayan, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Soldiers of the Nigeria Army.
Soldiers of the Nigeria Army.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

“The troops made contact and pursued the fleeing bandits, two bandits were neutralized during the engagement while credible human intelligence sources revealed that two others died from gunshot wounds.

“Credible sources in the general area reported that two of the four neutralized bandits have been identified as Dogo Mallam and Bello Mallam.”

According to him, the troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for their resilience and courage.

He assured that the clearance operations will continue in the general area and other locations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Kebbi Govt ready to defend N6.7bn spent on roads before Senate – Official

Kebbi Govt ready to defend N6.7bn spent on roads before Senate – Official

Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

I will make funding more accessible for creative sector - Atiku

I will make funding more accessible for creative sector - Atiku

Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

Gov. Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

Gov. Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

2023: Don’t give opposition parties chances to win, Zulum urges Borno APC

2023: Don’t give opposition parties chances to win, Zulum urges Borno APC

Tinubu will improve rural healthcare services as president – Akume, Ibikunle

Tinubu will improve rural healthcare services as president – Akume, Ibikunle

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest.

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest