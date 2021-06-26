Troops neutralise scores of bandits in Zamfara – Army

Nwachukwu said that troops, while on a fighting patrol, came under fire from bandits operating along Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in the area.

He said the bandits were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops in the fierce encounter that ensued where scores of bandits were neutralised.

According to him, troops also recovered one PKT riffle, large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle.

Nwachukwu also disclosed that the troops neutralised five bandits in another encounter at Bingi village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the bandits withdrew in disarray having sustained severe gun shot wounds during the gun duel while one AK47 riffle, one Motorcycle and three mobile phones were recovered.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their combat resilience and renewed vigour.

“He also urged them to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North West and other parts of the country.