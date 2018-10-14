Pulse.ng logo
Troops neutralise bandit, arrest informant in Kaduna State

Army kill 8 bandits play Troops neutralise bandit, arrest informant in Kaduna State (Real News Magazine)

The 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, on Sunday said its troops neutralised armed bandit in Kidandan and arrested an informant at Doka-Rijana road both in Birnin Gawri and Kachia Local Government area in Kaduna State.

The 1 Division, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Col. Muhammad Dole disclosed this in a press statement issue in Kaduna on Sunday.

Dole said the troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army under Operation Whirl Punch continue to clear bandits, kidnappers, recover arms and destroy their camps.

He also disclosed that in another successful operation, a combined effort between the troops and local vigilante group raided an identified camp in Kidandan general area.

“As a result, one bandit was neutralised, others escaped with gun shots injuries and one AK 47 rifle with 25 rounds of 7.62mm Special was recovered.

Dole said acting on reliable information on activities of kidnappers at Unguwar Maigwari, troops swung into action, raided an identified kidnappers’ camps along Doka – Rijana Road.

“The Camps were discovered to have been littered with emptied alcoholic bottles, used syringes and some narcotic substances.

” During the raid, one informant was arrested and three Dane guns were recovered.” he said

The spokeman said on Oct. 9, troops launched raid operation in Kamuku Forest where bandits used to harbour and plan their nefarious activities. Severals were neutralised and the camps destroyed.

He, however, said the troops under OPERATION WHIRL PUNCH will continue to raid all suspected camps and maintain aggressive patrols in order to ensure safety of lives and properties of the innocent citizens.

“The level of cooperation and support from the locals is highly appreciated and they are urged to sustain it so as to be able to eliminate the criminals in our midst.” Dole said.

