Nigerian Army said troops of the 707 Strike Force Brigade Benue state have neutralised armed bandit terrorising the state as well as arresting several others.

The troops made the success during a raid they carried out at a notorious kidnappers camp on November 23, in Makurdi.

Nigerian Army disclosed this on its official Twitter handle including images of the arrested bandits.

The army added that "Operation is still on going in the state and troops are also closing in on another notorious kidnapper in the general area."