ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State

News Agency Of Nigeria

He charged troops not to relent until all terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the Division’s area of responsibility were neutralised.

Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State/Illustration [Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy]
Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State/Illustration [Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy]

Recommended articles

Spokesman of 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt.-Col Musa Yahaya, stated on Friday in Kaduna that troops of the division neutralised four of the bandits on Wednesday at Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that during the operation, the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, one machete, one mobile phone and 14 motorcycles from the criminals.

He stated also that on Thursday, some farmers who were harvesting their crops at Sabon Sara village fled their farms and alerted troops of the bandits’ attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon receipt of the information, troops mobilised to the area where four of the farmers joined them and neutralised one bandit while others withdrew in disarray with gunshot wounds.

“The troops recovered two AK 47 rifles, but one of the farmers sustained minor injuries and was immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital for treatment.

“On Friday, acting on credible intelligence, troops carried out clearance operation around Kankomi, Juji, Gwantu, Kujeni, Kikwari and Kaso in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Troops made contact with bandits and successfully neutralised two of the criminals.

“Items recovered include one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, four 7.62MM special ammunition, one Honda motorcycle and one Techno phone,’’ Yahaya stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander, “Operation Whirl Punch’’, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro commended the troops for their gallantry.

Okoro also commended the farmers for their bravery.

He charged troops not to relent until all terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the Division’s area of responsibility were neutralised, Yahaya also stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to distribute food items, clothing to Isheri flood victims – Minister

FG to distribute food items, clothing to Isheri flood victims – Minister

Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State

Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State

Your days are numbered, military warns terrorists, bandits

Your days are numbered, military warns terrorists, bandits

NDLEA arrests 2 over possession of illegal firearm

NDLEA arrests 2 over possession of illegal firearm

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates International Financial Centre Council

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates International Financial Centre Council

Military destroys 96 illegal refining sites, arrests 57 suspects

Military destroys 96 illegal refining sites, arrests 57 suspects

P&ID Scam: Ex-director Grace Taiga’s lawyer tells court his client is dead

P&ID Scam: Ex-director Grace Taiga’s lawyer tells court his client is dead

Ikeja Electric gave out 830,292 meters to customers in 10 years

Ikeja Electric gave out 830,292 meters to customers in 10 years

INEC Chairman meets with security agencies ahead of Imo governorship poll

INEC Chairman meets with security agencies ahead of Imo governorship poll

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume