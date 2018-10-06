Troops neutralise 5 insurgents, recover 4 AK 47

news

The Army on Friday neutralised five terrorists and recovered four AK 47 rifles at Gara village in Borno North.

A statement issued by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, the army spokesman on Saturday in Abuja, said other items recovered from the insurgents were five magazines, 55 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and eight rounds of 5.56mm NATO ammunition.

Also recovered from them, Chukwu said were eleven handsets assorted drugs, cooking utensils, some quantity of provisions and six horses.