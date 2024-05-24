ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops neutralise 253 terrorists, arrest 172 in 1 week

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buba said the operations across the country were a testament to the tireless effort of the military to prevent anarchy, unrest and national security destabilisation.

Commander hails troops for dealing with Boko Haram insurgents [NAN]
Commander hails troops for dealing with Boko Haram insurgents [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also apprehended 15 perpetrators of oil theft and denied oil thieves an estimated sum of N1.07 billion in the Niger Delta during the week.

He said troops recovered 251 assorted weapons and 4,113 assorted ammunition comprising one GPMG, 118 AK47 rifles, 54 locally fabricated guns, 47 Dane guns, six pump action guns, four IED, 60mm mortar tube, two AK butts, MRAP and one bandolier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others according to him are 2,047 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 942 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 98 rounds of 9mm ammo, 342 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 334 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 252 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm and 110 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ball.

”Recovered items also include 299 live cartridges, 32 magazines, 2 baofeng radios, 2 KYD radios, 8 vehicles, 41 motorcycles, 27 bicycles, 41 mobile phones and the sum of N74.7 million amongst other items.

”Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 22 dugout pits, 37 boats, 70 drums, four receivers, four reservoirs and 29 storage tanks.

”Other items include 215 cooking ovens, 13 vehicles, four wheelbarrows, one tricycle, one motorcycle, five mobile phones, one speedboat, two KYD radios, two outboard engines and 75 illegal refining sites.

”Troops also recovered 1.04 million litres of stolen crude oil and 205,550 litres of illegally refined AGO”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buba said the operations across the country were a testament to the tireless effort of the military to prevent anarchy, unrest and national security destabilisation.

He urged citizens to extend utmost respect to the armed forces, rather than degrade the institution, saying it would be counterproductive and amounts to self-sabotage to do otherwise.

According to him, the military remains steadfast in its role as an element of national power utilised to protect and project the national interest of the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adelabu unveils plan to provide power for underserved 95 million Nigerians

Adelabu unveils plan to provide power for underserved 95 million Nigerians

Troops neutralise 253 terrorists, arrest 172 in 1 week

Troops neutralise 253 terrorists, arrest 172 in 1 week

Traditionalist warns Nigerian youths about repercussions of money rituals

Traditionalist warns Nigerian youths about repercussions of money rituals

Tinubu has made significant investment in E-Policing – Minister

Tinubu has made significant investment in E-Policing – Minister

Sowore and Kanu are not the same - AGF says court will decide IPOB leader's fate

Sowore and Kanu are not the same - AGF says court will decide IPOB leader's fate

NAFDAC seal shops with unwholesome drugs, others in Abuja, arrests owners

NAFDAC seal shops with unwholesome drugs, others in Abuja, arrests owners

Otti's govt begs Abia residents for support to reduce disability

Otti's govt begs Abia residents for support to reduce disability

FG to provide 10 million meters to electricity consumers in 5 years - Minister

FG to provide 10 million meters to electricity consumers in 5 years - Minister

Turkish Airlines to resume Lagos flight operations Saturday

Turkish Airlines to resume Lagos flight operations Saturday

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna Government to set up TV station in Zaria

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima [Presidency]

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians