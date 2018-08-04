Pulse.ng logo
Troops neutralise 20 bandits, free captives

In Zamfara Troops neutralise 20 bandits, free captives

Rundunar sojoji sun kashe yan ta'ada 11 a jihar Borno play

Rundunar sojoji sun kashe yan ta'ada 11 a jihar Borno

The Nigerian military  conducting Operation Sharan Daji to flush out bandits in Zamfara, on Saturday said it had neutralised 20 bandits and freed their captives in Zamfara.

The Force Information Officer of the operation, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

 “In continuation of the ongoing Operation SHARAN DAJI, the troops conducted several raids and ambush operations in major identified camps and routes in Maradun, Tsafe and Zurmi Local Goverment  Areas of Zamfara State.”

He said during the encounter at DABAN- DOKA village near Dansadau, troops layed ambush along bandits’ identified routes where 20 bandits were neutralised.

 “Some bandits escaped with gunshot wounds and several motorcycles were burnt.

“In one of the  troops  encounter with the bandits, 2 notorious bandits, Bello Danboko and Sani Maza, were eliminated in Yanwari  ward near Yankuzo and Mai Tukunya  village near Dansadau all in Zamfara.”

According to him, during recent clearance operation along  Mashema, Kwadi, kalage, Gambiru and Kagara axis, heavy fight ensued between troops and bandits.

 However, due to overwhelming military fire power, a reasonable number of bandits were neutralised and their camps were set ablaze.

 This successful feat has created relative peace and spurred massive returns of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their villages in Zurmi Local Govt Area .

He said the troops had begun aggressive day and night fighting patrols around Kyaranke and Giwabawa villages in Kanoma District of Maru area, following a tip-off on imposition of one million Naira levy each on the 2 villages.

“Another tip-off led to the rescue and  recovery of kidnapped victims and the sum of N500,000 ransom from kidnappers in Subulu forest.

He also said  the troops in their recent exploits, apprehended 2 notorious bandits, known for terrorising Maradun town and its environs.

 He identified the alleged abandits as Muhammad Aminu and another one popularly called Yellow at Tashan Udda in Maradun.

They are undergoing interrogation.

He said some weapons, ammunitions, motorcycles, phones and large herds of cows were recovered.

He said the Force Commander, Maj-Gen. Mohammed  Mohammed, “wishes to assure the law abiding citizens that the troops are poised to ensure quick restoration of peace and safety in all the vulnerable areas in Kaduna and Zamfara States”.

Muhammad urged the populace to continue to give credible information for the success of the operation.

The commander said recent successes recorded were due to collaborative efforts between the troops and the communities.

