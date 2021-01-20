Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement.

Aruwan said the troops, following intelligence reports, carried out the operation on Monday night along the Sabon Iche-Kagarko Road, Kagarko.

He said the information was an operational feedback to the government, and the troops laid ambush along the route, following the credible information on the bandits’ movement around the area.

“While attempting to invade the road for an operation, the bandits entered the killing zone and the troops opened fire.

“The bandits returned fire as they beat a hasty retreat.

“After the firefight, the dead bodies of two bandits were retrieved by the troops, and the rest are suspected to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The troops suffered no casualties,” he added.

The Commissioner said local sources had confirmed that the bandits were indeed part of the notorious group terrorising the area.

He said following the incident, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, had praised the troops’ gallantry and congratulated them for a successful operation.

He, however, said aggressive patrols will continue in the area.

Aruwan advised communities around the area to report individuals seeking medical attention for suspicious injuries.

“Such reports can be forwarded via the Kaduna State security operations room on the phone lines, 09034000060, 0817018999 and via email: Internal.Security@kdsg.gov.ng

“Citizens are to note that any locals found harbouring or providing medical aid to bandits with bullet wounds, will be charged as bandits,” Aruwan warned in the statement.