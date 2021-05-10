Troops kill top bandits’ commanders, 48 others in North West

Yerima said that the Division had earlier launched “Operation Tsare Mutane” following the directives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

He said that the COAS had directed the Division to stabilise the security situation in the zone to facilitate the return of socio-economic activities.

According to him, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Division, Maj.-Gen. Usman Yusuf, launched the first phase of the operation that lasted from March 23 to April 2 in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara.

“The troops successfully cleared many bandits’ camps in Jaya, Kadaya and Bayan Ruwa amongst several others.

“The troops successfully neutralised 48 bandits while the bandits leader in the area known as Jummo sustained gunshot wound to his leg.

“The troops rescued 18 kidnap victims from the bandits’ enclave and recovered eight AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT and a Machine Gun from the bandits,” he said.

Yerima also disclosed that the troops sacked several other bandits’ camps around Gabiya, Bozaya and Mereri and the adjoining forests in Maru Local Government Area during the second phase of the operation.

According to him, the second phase took place from April 19 to May 3, adding that the areas which were heavily infested by bandits were successfully cleared by the highly spirited troops.

He said that key bandits’ leaders including Yellow Mai-Bille, Sani Meli, Dan-Katsina and Sama’ila Bakajin Bari were neutralised in the process while the main leader known as Nasanda narrowly escaped with fatal injuries.

He said that one Isan Heshi, a close ally of a notorious bandit called Nagala, was also neutralised during the operation.

According to him, items recovered in the second phase include 4,600 rounds of ammunition, two AK-103 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, 1,628 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 54 rounds of PKM as well as one motorcycle and five Tecno mobile phones.

“The COAS has congratulated the GOC and troops of 8 Division for the gains made so far and urged them to sustain their offensive operations until Zamfara and neighbouring States are stabilised.