Troops kill terrorists in Taraba, Zamfara, recuse passengers from Kogi kidnappers

They also frustrated a kidnap attempt in Kogi and rescued kidnap victims in offensive operations.

Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu stated in Abuja on Friday that troops engaged terrorists in parts of the Bali Local Government Area of Taraba and killed two of them.

He added that in credible intelligence reports obtained by the army, the terrorists had been terrorising residents of Mayinawa, Garin Daniel and Garbatau in the local government area.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the troops recovered two AK47 rifles, four AK47 magazines and 56 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition in the onslaught.

“In a separate operation, troops deployed for counter-insurgency operations in the Northwest conducted a successful raid on a kidnappers’ den in Kuyambana area on Magawa-Migetso Road in Zamfara.

“The troops made contact with the insurgents and neutralised two in a gun duel.

“After a thorough search of their camps, troops recovered one pump action gun, one locally-fabricated gun, two live cartridges, one locally-made pistol, one telephone handset and a chain used to fasten kidnapped victims.

“The troops destroyed the camp, thereafter,’’ he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwachukwu stated also that troops successfully thwarted a kidnap attempt in Kogi where criminals attacked passengers onboard three commercial buses on Akpata-Obajana Road in the Lokoja Local Government Area.

He explained that the troops arrived in time to avert the situation, rescuing the passengers and engaging the criminals in a hot pursuit.

He added that some of the rescued passengers who suffered injuries during the kidnap attempt had been evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its commitment to sanitising troubled areas and maintaining peace and stability in the country.