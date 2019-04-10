In an official statement released on Wednesday, April 10, the Army said troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, successfully laid an ambush for the militants and killed many when they attempted to infiltrate the capital city around 5:15 pm.

"The vigilant troops effectively ambushed the criminals few metres ahead of Maisandari community at the outskirts of the city of Damaturu.

"The terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the gallant troops and the well coordinated air support, from the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE," the statement read.

Items recovered from the terrorists include two gun trucks, two anti-aircraft guns, one 60 millimetre mortar, four AK-47 rifles, one general purpose machine gun and 1,245 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO).

The statement also disclosed that troops embarked on hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists and is combing the general area to prevent another surprise attack.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed around 30,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Even though the powers of the Abubakar Shakau-led main faction of Boko Haram has been on the wane in the past couple of years, another faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has grown in influence and carried out several savage attacks on military bases last year.