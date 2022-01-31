Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, Sector two, in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), eliminated two terrorists in a fierce encounter on Saturday at Goniri in Yobe.

He said the troops conducted a clearance operation, code named “Operation Dominance One," along the insurgents’ route of manoeuvre at Ngirbua village, killing the terrorists with others bowing to troops’ superior firepower.

He added that troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one FN rifle and a motorcycle among other equipment recovered.

The spokesman added that troops in conjunction with CJTF, were currently combing the general area to track down the fleeing insurgents.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the terrorists also suffered heavy bloody nose in Borno on Sunday, where three terrorists were killed in an encounter with troops of Sector three around Mallu Mti general area in Magumeri.

He said the troops also recovered three AK47 rifles, one magazine, 23 7.62mm special ammunition, one pick-up truck, two solar panels, seven mobile phones, food stuff and provisions, among others.