The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that the operation was in line with the mandate given to the troops to decisively stamp banditry out of the North-West zone of the country.

Enenche said that the troops had, on July 11, encountered with the bandits, who had rustled unconfirmed number of cows at Daki Takwas and Tashar Kuturu in Anka and Talata Mafara local government areas of Zamfara.

He said that the determined troops overwhelmed the recalcitrant bandits with superior fire, leading to the killing of scores, while others escaped with gunshots wounds.

Enenche disclosed that a total of 302 rustled cows and 412 sheep were recovered from the bandits, with one empty magazine and five mobile phones, adding that the rustled animals had been handed over to the owners.

He further said that the troops rescued three kidnapped victims in Isa Local Government area of Sokoto State and two others at Yayi village in Sabon Birni Local Government area.

The coordinator said that the victims, upon interrogation, stated that they were kidnapped on June 1.

He added that all the victims had been handed over to the state government.

“Also on July 10, the troops arrested five members of Yan Sakai group and a gun fabricator along Maga-Kyabu-Tadurga village road.

“The items recovered included one motorcycle, 10 dane guns, one catapult, one knife, one saw, 16 plugs, one axe and three mobile phones.

“The military high command has commended the troops for their dedication and unwavering commitment and urged them to remain committed and sustain the onslaught against the enemies of our country,” he said.