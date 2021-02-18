The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammad Yerima in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, had continued to degrade the terrorists in the North-East.

Yerima said the troops of 159 and 233 Battalions in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force, had on Tuesday, engaged the terrorists following credible information on the movement of the terrorists to Baiomari.

He said that the troops engaged the terrorists with fierce volume of fire and neutralised two of them in the process while some escaped with gunshots wounds.

He said that the troops captured one AK 47 rifle and one AK 47 rifle top cover from the encounter.

Yerima said the troops were currently in pursuit of the enemies, adding that they had continued to dominate the general area.

He also said that the continuous successes recorded by the troops against the Boko Haram/ISWAP main hideouts was an indication of their capitulation in the North-East.

According to him, the troops of Operation “TURA TAKAIBANGO” are highly commended once again for their dedication and dexterity in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

“They are also encouraged to continue on the path of the successes so far recorded.

“The entire populace of the North-East region are once again assured of the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and zeal to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves in this zone,” he said.