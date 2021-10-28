RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill ISWAP leader Bako, 37 other terrorists; 1,199 surrender in 2 weeks

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai have in the last two weeks, eliminated no fewer than 38 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists including ISWAP leader, Bako.

Troops kill ISWAP leader Bako, 37 other terrorists; 1,199 surrender in 2 weeks
Troops kill ISWAP leader Bako, 37 other terrorists; 1,199 surrender in 2 weeks

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this while giving an update on the operations of armed forces across the country between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 on Thursday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Onyeuko added that a total of 11 criminal elements including terrorists, their informants and logistics suppliers were arrested, while five kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations.

He said the troops recovered 29 assorted weapons, 166 rounds of assorted ammunition as well as two gun trucks and 622 bags of fertiliser, used for production of IEDs.

He added that some of these feats were recorded at Dar, Kumshe, Wulgo, Chabbol and Kijmatari villages in Borno State as well as locations along Ngala – Wulgo and Nguru – Kano roads.

Other locations were; Dikwa and Mafa villages as well as Ngama village in Yobe.

Onyeuko further said a total of 1,199 terrorists and their families, comprising 114 adult males, 312 adult females and 773 children, surrendered to troops at different locations in the North East between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28.

He also said the Air Component had on Oct. 20, scored another devastating hit on BHT/ISWAP terrorist elements at Malam Fatori, on the fringes of the Lake Chad, killing scores of terrorists.

According to him, the feat was achieved on the heels of credible intelligence report and after series of aerial surveillance, which confirmed the convergence of terrorist elements in 20 boats at the location.

“Consequently, air strikes were executed on the target with various NAF platforms, which led to the destruction of the boats and neutralisation of scores of the terrorists, while few of them flee in disarray with varying degrees of wounds.

“Similarly, on Oct. 21, the air component engaged the terrorists in successive air strikes and neutralised scores in Yobe,” he said.

Onyeuko stated that the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, paid operational visit to the Maritime Component at Baga on Oct. 19 to further enhance its operational efforts in the zone.

According to Onyeuko, Gambo assured officers and ratings of the Naval Base Baga of his commitment to ensure necessary assets and logistics needed for effective execution of operations in the North East are provided to achieve the joint operational objectives of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel for Anambra governorship poll

NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel for Anambra governorship poll

FG reportedly spends N4.5bn to feed 228,646 Gombe pupils in 5 yrs

FG reportedly spends N4.5bn to feed 228,646 Gombe pupils in 5 yrs

Imo lawmakers ask Gov Uzodinma to arrest killers of 2 Njaba traditional rulers

Imo lawmakers ask Gov Uzodinma to arrest killers of 2 Njaba traditional rulers

Sen Abaribe, Peter Obi drum support for PDP’s governorship candidate in Anambra

Sen Abaribe, Peter Obi drum support for PDP’s governorship candidate in Anambra

'Impeached' Plateau Speaker holds sitting outside assembly complex

'Impeached' Plateau Speaker holds sitting outside assembly complex

New revenue formula to be submitted to FG by December 2021 – RMAFC

New revenue formula to be submitted to FG by December 2021 – RMAFC

P&ID scam: Court issues arrest warrant against Irishman

P&ID scam: Court issues arrest warrant against Irishman

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna passenger-train an act of terrorism – Railway workers

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna passenger-train an act of terrorism – Railway workers

Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Trending

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)

Aregbesola believes gunmen attack prison facilities to ridicule FG

Rauf Aregbesola [NCS]