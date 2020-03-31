The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the feat was achieved in an air raid conducted by the Air Component of OPLD in a subsidiary operation, Decisive Edge on Monday.

He explained that the air strikes were conducted following credible intelligence reports indicating existence of some structures within the settlements used by the terrorists to store their arms and other logistics items.

“Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed significant activity in the settlement, Nigerian military fighter jets were dispatched to attack the location.

“The jets’ bombs and rockets recorded accurate hits on target leading to the destruction of the base as well as the neutralization of some Boko Haram fighters.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the Northeast, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our dear Nation,” he said.