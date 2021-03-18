The troops were stationed for maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi and were responding to distress call when it engaged some bandits in a gun duel.

Maj.-Gen Dominic Onyemelu, the Commander of the task force disclosed the killing, which occurred on Wednesday night, to newsmen on Thursday in Jos.

Onyemelu said that two other members of the criminal gang escaped with bullet wounds.

He explained that one AK-47, a fabricated rifle, an automatic pistol, 16 of 9mm rounds ammunition and a cell phone, were recovered from the scene.

“Yesterday, at about 11:45p.m. our troops on night patrol received a distress call of armed robbery incident at Kutaya street, Jengre area of Bassa.

“The troops swiftly mobilised to the scene, where a shop owner, one Mr Reuben, was robbed of his personal belongings.

“In the process, one of the armed robbers was neutralised, while his two colleagues escaped with gunshot injuries.

The commander said that the dead body of the armed robber was deposited at the morgue of Plateau State Hospital.

He said that his gallant troops would intensify the search for the other members of the gang who are still at large.

Onyemelu, who assumed duty on March 11, as the 13th Commander of the operation, assured residents of the state of its determination to ensuring that lasting peace was achieved across its joint operational areas.

He, however, called on members of the public to support and cooperate with the task force to succeed.