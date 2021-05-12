Troops kill 9 Boko Haram terrorists during attack on Maiduguri

Yerima said the terrorists tried to advance from the Aldawari axis to attack soft targets in Jidari Polo, but were repelled by combined troops of the Army, Police, vigilantes and hunters.

“Following a hot pursuit by troops, heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists as nine of them were neutralised while many escaped with gunshot wounds.

“One Buffalo Gun Truck, three motorcycles, three browning machine guns, a rocket propelled gun and four AK-47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists.

“Other items recovered include one Improvised Explosive Device, sixteen 12V batteries among other items,” he said.

Yerima said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, commended the gallantry of the troops and urged them to keep up the tempo of the operation.