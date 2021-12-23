Troops kill 84 terrorists, bandits in 2 weeks

Under Operation Hadin Kai, Onyeuko said the troops carried out several land and air operations that recorded significant results at different locations across the theatre within the period.

He said the operational efforts resulted in the neutralisation of 51 and arrest of 19 terrorists as well as the surrendering of 1,081 terrorists and their families comprising 187 adult males, 326 adult females and 568 children.

According to him, a total of 122 assorted arms and 1,499 rounds of different calibres of ammunition were recovered, while a total of eight gun trucks belonging to the terrorists were destroyed.

“Additionally, troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic operations have continued to drive the terrorists out of their camps into surrendering.

“The surrendered terrorists were properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions,” he said.

Under Operation Hadarin Daji, Onyeuko said the troops had sustained land and air offensives against the bandits and other criminal elements at different locations across the North West theatre.

He said the troops’ operational efforts yielded significant results at Kaikazaka village in Sokoto State as well as Garbadu town and Saturi, Katanga, Badarawa and Tunga Na Yarchiga villages in Zamfara.

According to him, a total of 33 bandits were neutralised, while 19 of them and their collaborators, as well as armed herdsman, were arrested while 28 kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations.

He stated that 37 assorted arms, including AK-47 rifles, PKT machine guns, and GPMGs as well as 698 rounds of different calibres of ammunition, 22 motorcycles, and 899 rustled livestock, among other items and vehicles were recovered.

He added that 59 extra magazines of assorted arms and 21 motorcycles were recovered from bandits during the operations.

“We acknowledge and salute the noteworthy efforts and sacrifices of our gallant officers and men as well as other security agencies that progressively conduct the various operations across the country.