Troops kill 8 bandits, rescue 4 victims in Zamfara
Troops of Operation Forest Sanity on Friday, eliminated eight bandits and rescued four kidnapped victims during clearance operation at bandits’ camps in Zamfara forest.
Danmadami said that the troops, while on the fighting patrol engaged the terrorists in a fire fight neutralising eight while others scampered for safety with gun shoot wounds.
He said the troops exploited the general area after the fire fight and rescued four kidnapped victims.
According to him, six AK 47 rifles, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, six AK 47 magazines and 32 motorcycles among others items were recovered.
The military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.
