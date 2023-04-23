Troops kill 7 bandits, arrest others in Zamfara

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Danmadami said the troops achieved the feat during an encounter with the bandits at Birnin Tsaba, Tsanu, Lamba, Gabas, Gidan Kaso, and Dumburum Forest in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

He said the troops recovered seven motorcycles, two empty AK 47 magazines and one Baofeng radio.

According to him, following the arrest of a terrorist informant on April 21, troops conducted a follow-up operation and arrested another two terrorists at Shinkafi town in Shinkafi Local Government Area.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one motorcycle and three mobile phones.