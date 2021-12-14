RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Adamawa

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its troops killed six Boko Haram terrorists in gun battle at Sabon Gari in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram terrorists in gun battle, recover arms in Adamawa. [Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy]
Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Eyitayo said that troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), achieved the feat while acting on credible intelligence that some insurgents were making advancement for attack.

He said that the troops ambushed the terrorists killing six of them while several others escaped with fatal gunshot wounds in the encounter.

“The Boko Haram terrorists were forced to withdraw in disarray and run towards the axis of Lemu, while troops trailed the other fleeing terrorists and neutralise them,” he said.

Eyitayo disclosed that the troops recovered two guntrucks, two Anti Aircraft Guns, four AK 47 riffles, four magazines, among others.

The Commander lauded the troops of 144 Battalion for their gallantry, adding that the troops dominated the area with aggressive patrols to ensure total annihilation of the terrorists.

