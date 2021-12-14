Troops kill 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Adamawa

Eyitayo said that troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), achieved the feat while acting on credible intelligence that some insurgents were making advancement for attack.

He said that the troops ambushed the terrorists killing six of them while several others escaped with fatal gunshot wounds in the encounter.

“The Boko Haram terrorists were forced to withdraw in disarray and run towards the axis of Lemu, while troops trailed the other fleeing terrorists and neutralise them,” he said.

Eyitayo disclosed that the troops recovered two guntrucks, two Anti Aircraft Guns, four AK 47 riffles, four magazines, among others.