The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill 53 terrorists, rescue 118 victims in 2 weeks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defence spokesman said the air component conducted several air interdiction operations on terrorists enclaves and logistics.

Nigerian Army troops during an operation
Nigerian Army troops during an operation

Recommended articles

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami said the troops also apprehended no fewer than 59 terrorists and kidnappers, as well as their collaborators, while 118 abducted victims across the theatres of operation were rescued within the period.

In the North East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai had sustained offensive operation against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danmadami said the offensive had led to the killing of 29 terrorists and the capture of 20 others, while 54 victims who escaped from the terrorists were rescued by the troops.

He added that a total of 974 terrorists comprising 77 adult males, 364 adult females and 533 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the period.

According to him, troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, two NSVT guns, three PKT MG, three Gun Trucks, 188 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, 142 rounds of 12.7x108mm ammunition, 110 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 27 cartridges, 18 dane guns, 17 AK47 magazines and Improvised Explosive Device wires.

Other items recovered include two grinding machines, one vulcanizing machine, one mechanic tool box, tyre rims, three pairs of Boko Haram uniforms, shovel, bags of assorted food stuff, cartons of spaghetti, medical supplies, solar panels, 12 motorcycles, 13 bicycles, mobile phones, baofeng radio, pouches, one vehicle and the sum of N2.3 million cash.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Equally, the rescued terrorists escapees and members of their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families are also being profiled for further action,” he said

The defence spokesman said the air component conducted several air interdiction operations on terrorists enclaves and logistics, neutralizing several terrorists and destroying their structures and logistics.

In North Central, he said the troops of Operations Whirl Stroke and Safe Haven apprehended nine suspected kidnappers and nine other criminals, and rescued 21 kidnapped civilians.

According to him, items recovered include two AK47 rifles, two pistols, two pistol rounds, machetes, four ATM cards, five SIM cards, mobile phones and other sundry items.

In the North West, Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 24 terrorists, apprehended 19 suspected criminals and rescued 43 abducted civilians in different operations within the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, nine AK47 magazines, 14 dane guns, 28 rounds of 7.62mm special, six motorcycles, radios and 76 rustled cattle.

According to him, all recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued civilians were handed over to relevant authorities for further action.

He added that the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted several air interdiction operations at identified terrorist enclave at Mai Solar in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara, killing several terrorists in the airstrike.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in Anambra – FRSC

Over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in Anambra – FRSC

Kano govt approves 3-week Ramadan holiday for schools

Kano govt approves 3-week Ramadan holiday for schools

Unknown gunmen kill 3 in Gowon Estate Lagos

Unknown gunmen kill 3 in Gowon Estate Lagos

Troops kill 53 terrorists, rescue 118 victims in 2 weeks

Troops kill 53 terrorists, rescue 118 victims in 2 weeks

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading

EFCC launches Club in Baze University to check internet fraud

EFCC launches Club in Baze University to check internet fraud

Interim government is a needless distraction - Sen. Nnamani

"Interim government is a needless distraction" - Sen. Nnamani

Interim government mischievous, unconstitutional – Military

Interim government mischievous, unconstitutional – Military

NNPC staff accused of diverting ₦20bn for consultation

NNPC staff accused of diverting ₦20bn for consultation

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President-elect (Punch)

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration