Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Troops kill 5 bandits, arrests notorious kidnapper – Army

In Zamfara Troops kill 5 bandits, arrests notorious kidnapper – Army

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday.

  • Published:
Cameroonian troops join in Boko haram war play

Nigerian Army

(Punch)

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, have killed five suspected bandits in a gun battle along Funtua-Birnin Gwari road, the Army Public Relations office has said.


The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday.


Dole, who was part of Operation Sharandaji in Zamfara, being coordinated by the Defence Headquarters, said the troops under operation “WHIRL PUNCH’’ responded to a distress call of an armed robbery along Birnin Gwari-Funtua road on Aug.14.


“While on hunt for the armed robbers, they are ambushed by suspected bandits, they however fought their way and overpowered the bandits who hastily withdrew into Kwuyambana forest in Zamfara State.


“During the pursuit of the bandits in the forest the dead bodies of five bandits were found.


“Among the eliminated bandits was a notorious bandit from Zamfara identified as Sani Danbuzuwa.


“Regrettably, we lost one soldier while the two others injured, and are currently receiving treatment in the military hospital in Kaduna,’’ he said.


Dole added that after thorough searched of the operation area, weapons including one AK47 rifle, three magazines and 87 rounds of 7.62mm (special) were recovered.


He said other weapons recovered were one G3 rifle, four magazines and 61 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO).


“The troops have also succeeded in the arrest of a wanted vicious kidnapper and expert in negotiations for ransom, called Yinusa Suleiman from Sambuwa village.


“The suspect is currently assisting the security operatives in further investigations,’’ he said.


According to him, the troops remain committed and determined to ensure security and safe passage to all commuters along highways of Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari roads as well as adjoining towns and villages.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 #EndSARS 9 things you need to know about 'new' SARSbullet
3 #EndSARS IGP overhauls SARS hours after Osinbajo’s orderbullet

Related Articles

In Zamfara Over 5,000 IDPs now back home – Army
In Zamfara Army ambush bandits, kill 3
In Kaduna Troops neutralise 12 bandits
Army 1 dead as troops, bandits clash along Benue-Nasarawa border
Taraba Killings Army says Danjuma’s allegations baseless
In Zamfara Army troops kill 8 armed bandits during gun battle
In Adamawa Army troops kill 10 bandits in Numan
TY Danjuma Defence minister slams ex army chief, says comment was reckless
Osinbajo State Police, grazing reserves… All VP said at security summit
Yakubu Danjuma Army sets up committee to probe ex-chief’s allegation

Local

Snake Trade Gombe exports over 400 snakes to Britain every month – Official
Offa Robbery: Court threatens IGP Ibrahim Idris with arrest
Offa Robbery Court threatens to arrest IGP Ibrahim Idris
The Nigerian Police Force has secretly arraigned Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe in court.
Samuel Ogundipe Police say Premium Times journalist stole classified documents
DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal
Afunanya DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal