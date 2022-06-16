RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill 47 terrorists, rescue Chibok girl, son in Borno

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of Operation of Hadin Kai have in the last two weeks eliminated no fewer than 47 terrorists and rescued Mary Dauda,one of the school girls abducted in 2014 at Chibok in Borno.

Nigerian Army troops in Borno State [Nigerian Army]
Nigerian Army troops in Borno State [Nigerian Army]

Maj-Gen Bernard Onyeuko, Director, Defence Media Operations, said this at the Defence Headquarters bi-weekly briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that the troops had on June 12, encountered the terrorists while clearing their enclave in Gazuwa in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

He said that the camp, which was called Markas or Headquarters, harboured a large number of the terrorists and their families.

According to him, about 47 terrorists were neutralised including their top commanders after a fierce battle.

In the rescue of Chibok girl, Onyeuko said the troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on clearance operation at Ngoshe intercepted Miss Mary Dauda, 27 years old with her child.

He said the victim, who was on serial 46 on the Chibok girls list of 2014, was suspected to have escaped from Gara in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

He added that the rescued mother and child were currently in custody of the military for medical checkup and rehabilitation.

“On June 6, troops rescued five abducted victims who were kidnapped by the terrorist who had earlier in the day, set ablaze two petrol tankers and two other vehicles.

“This was achieved in conjunction with Air Component of who engaged the terrorists with helicopter gunship some of the criminals were neutralised and the three gun trucks abandoned by the terrorists were recovered,” he said.

Onyeuko said that a total of 57,004 of Boko Haram terrorists and their families, comprising 12,547 males, 17,027 females and 27,430 children had surrendered.

He added that all surrendered and items recovered had been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

