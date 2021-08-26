Troops kill 43 terrorists in Lake Chad region

Dole said, “the troops of Sector 4 Diffa, displayed uncommon acts of gallantry and bravery when their location was attacked by BHT/ISWAP criminals in the early hours of Wednesday.”

He said the troops tactically lured the criminals to their effective killing zone, brought heavy fire on them and neutralised scores, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wound injuries.

“At the end of the encounter, a total of 43 dead bodies of BHT/ISWAP insurgents were scattered around the engagement areas.

“One terrorist suspected to be their leader was caught alive and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered while four enemy gun trucks were also destroyed.

“Extremely regrettable however, seven gallant MNJTF soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while four other soldiers sustained various degree of injuries and are being treated in a military hospital,” he said.

Dole disclosed that the Force Commander, MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, was coincidentally in Diffa on the final leg of his familiarisation/operational visit to the sectors.

He said Ibrahim commended the selfless sacrifice and acts of gallantry demonstrated by the troops.

“While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased soldiers whom he described as martyrs of freedom, he condoled the families of the deceased and wished the wounded soldiers speedy recovery.

“Ibrahim said, despite the ongoing waves of BHT/ISWAP terrorists surrender, MNJTF forces will continue to take the battle to all identified enclaves of the insurgents."