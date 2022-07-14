RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill 42 terrorists, 3,858 others surrender in North-East

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated 42 Boko Haram insurgents in the past two weeks in the North-East.

Troops kill 42 terrorists, 3,858 others surrender in North-East. [Twitter/@SaharaReporters]
Troops kill 42 terrorists, 3,858 others surrender in North-East. [Twitter/@SaharaReporters]

The DHQ said that 3,858 terrorists including six top commanders and their families surrendered to troops in the theatre of operation.

Recommended articles

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this while reviewing progress of the ongoing military campaign against insurgency on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that troops took the battle to Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclaves with more coordinated operations.

He said the Air Component of OPHK on July 11, conducted air interdiction operation at Tumbum Jaki and Tumbum Murhu near Lake Chad in Borno killing more than 21 terrorists.

Onyeuko disclosed that the six terrorists’ commanders surrendered to troops at Gwoza.

He listed the surrendered commanders as Malam Mala Hassan (Wali), Ali Madagali (Munzur), Musa Bashir (Chief Anur), Buba Dahiru (Munzur), Jafar Hamma (Kaid) and Abbali Polisawa.

“Also, about 3,858 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered between July 1 and July 14, comprising 505 males, 1,042 females and 2,311 children,” he said.

The spokesman said the troops also neutralised unspecified number of terrorists in different encounters at Gamage village in Dikwa Local Government Area, Dikwa – Gamboru-Ngala road, Pulka – Gwale road in Borno during the period.

According to him, several terrorists logistics suppliers/collaborators have been arrested with different items at various locations within the theatre.

“Among them were two women namely; Hauwa Gambo and Khadija Dirsa.

“Consequently, troops neutralised 42 terrorists, arrested 10, captured 17 AK47 rifles, one QTC rifle, 1 RPG bomb, one RPG tube, five hand grenades, 120 rounds of 5.5mm and 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition,” he said.

Onyeuko listed other items to include 151 rounds of 7.62mm NATO; 60 rounds of 12.7 108mm, two ammo links, five Dane guns, eight rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, one smoke grenade, two locally made explosives, 23 empty AK47 magazines, and five FN magazines.

He said the surrendered terrorists and their families were being profiled and documented while recovered items and apprehended suspected terrorists had been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

N400bn approved for poverty reduction, says Osinbajo-led committee

N400bn approved for poverty reduction, says Osinbajo-led committee

Buhari mourns composer of NYSC Anthem, Adetiran

Buhari mourns composer of NYSC Anthem, Adetiran

Troops kill 42 terrorists, 3,858 others surrender in North-East

Troops kill 42 terrorists, 3,858 others surrender in North-East

Lagos to plant 5,000 trees in July

Lagos to plant 5,000 trees in July

APC keeps mum as Shettima's unveiling as running mate postponed

APC keeps mum as Shettima's unveiling as running mate postponed

LAHA sacks Lagos Assembly Service Commission boss

LAHA sacks Lagos Assembly Service Commission boss

Nigeria has the best cyclists in Africa — Minister

Nigeria has the best cyclists in Africa — Minister

I won’t wait forever for Iran’s response on nuclear deal – Biden

I won’t wait forever for Iran’s response on nuclear deal – Biden

Nigeria loses over $2 bn annually to medical tourism-Association

Nigeria loses over $2 bn annually to medical tourism-Association

Trending

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Freed Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. [Twitter:@eonsintelligenc]

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Kuje Prison Break