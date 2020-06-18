The Armed Forces of Nigeria killed 41 fighters of terrorist group, Boko Haram, in confrontations that occurred over the past week.

Defence Headquarters spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, said during a media briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020 that 33 captives were also rescued from insurgents of the Islamic sect.

The terrorists had attempted to infiltrate Monguno town in Borno on June 12 when troops launched a counter-attack, Enenche said.

"Significantly, between 11 - 18 June 2020, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE carried out several aggressive clearance operation at various locations within the theatre," he said.

The DHQ spokesperson said a large cache of arms, ammunition and equipment were also recovered from the insurgents that have terrorised the northeast region for over 10 years.

At least a dozen civilians were reportedly killed in the Monguno attack, with many more injured [OCHA]

Enenche also announced that troops in the northwest have continued to build on recent successes against armed bandits operating in the region.

He said scores of bandits were killed in ground and air assaults carried out by troops of Operations Hadarin Daji, Katsina, and Accord.

"Most importantly was the attack on three camps operated by one "Adamu Aleiro" in a forest along Katsina - Zamfara boundary area.

"Scores of bandits were killed during that encounter, with several others injured," he said.

Enenche said three suspected bandits were arrested, while six people who had been kidnapped were rescued.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in the northcentral theatre also arrested one Alhaji Audu, a militia leader from Olegeje community in Agatu local government area of Benue, recovering arms and ammunition.

Major-General Enenche said troops have also carried out several Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities at various communities within the northwest theatre [NAN]

Enenche also disclosed that military troops in the Niger Delta region confiscated five illegal refineries, nine coolers, nine cooking ovens, and 14 surface metal storage tanks.

About 2,640.5 barrels of stolen crude oil, 80,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, and 43,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit were also seized.

"Troops also neutralised four militants and recovered arms and ammunition during clearance operations on pirates/militants' camps at Ibokiri and New Jerusalem in Degema LGA of Rivers State," Enenche said.

Several parts of Nigeria have witnessed sustained levels of insecurity that has left hundreds of people dead, and thousands more displaced over the years.

President Muhammadu Buhari held a meeting with service chiefs on Thursday to issue a stern warning telling them to step up and protect Nigerian lives and property.