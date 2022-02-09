RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill 4 IPOB members for enforcing sit-at-home order in Anambra

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised four gunmen of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) at Ihiala town in Anambra.

Troops kill 4 IPOB members for enforcing sit-at-home order in Anambra.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said troops received a distress call that the gunmen were out enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home order and were firing sporadically in and around a filling station in Ihiala town.

He said a fire-fight ensued between the dissidents and the gallant troops leading to the killing of their leader, one Ejike, and three others.

According to Nwachukwu, items recovered from the gunmen during the encounter include one motorcycle, two pump action double-barrel guns, 12 live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis, amongst others.

He, however, noted that one of the combat vehicles conveying troops was involved in an accident during the operation following a technical fault.

“One gallant officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two sustained injuries. The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of deceased personnel, the general public is enjoined to continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely and accurate information,’’ he said.

