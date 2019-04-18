According to a statement signed by Sector 3's Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, 20 soldiers were injured in the encounter and have been evacuated for medical treatment.

Arms and other items recovered from the terrorists include two gun trucks, two anti-aircraft guns, nine AK-47 rifles, one HK-21 rifle and four rocket-propelled guns.

Troops' encounter with the terrorists happened just days after Nigerian Army troops of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole killed 27 Boko Haram members during joint clearance operations with Chadian Defence Forces in Borno State on Saturday, April 13.

The terrorists were killed at the northern part of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages in Borno.

The MNJTF is a combined multinational formation involving Nigeria, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger charged with bringing an end to Boko Haram's insurgency.

Since the group's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed around 30,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Even though the powers of the Abubakar Shekau-led main faction of Boko Haram has been on the wane in the past couple of years, another faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has grown in influence and carried out several savage attacks on military bases last year.